Actor Josephine Melville dies following performance at Nottingham Playhouse

A former Eastenders actor has died at the Nottingham Playhouse after finishing her play.

Josephine Melville received immediate assistance from first aiders and a medically qualified member of the Nine Night audience before paramedics arrived at the scene on Thursday 20 October.

The Playhouse said paramedics arrived quickly but sadly she passed away at the scene, and her family have been informed.

The theatre has subsequently cancelled all future performances of Nine Night, which is a co-production between Nottingham Playhouse and Leeds Playhouse.

The theatre company and staff are reportedly in a state of shock at the death of the performer, director and producer, who starred as Auntie Maggie in the production.

Josephine's acting career spans back to 1983 when she appeared on TV shows such as Casualty, The Bill and Prime Suspect.

In 1986, Josephine performed as Tessa Parker - girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter - several times on EastEnders. She returned as Ellie Wright, a different character in 2005.

Chief Executive of Nottingham Playhouse, Stephanie Sirr says –“We send our love and condolences to Jo’s family and friends.

"On a deeply tragic and extremely difficult evening we want to pay tribute to the company of Nine Night and to the whole Nottingham Playhouse team who managed the situation with empathy and professionalism.”

Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Leeds Playhouse, James Brining says –“We are profoundly saddened by Jo’s passing and add our condolences to her family and loved ones.

"We were truly honoured to work with her on this wonderful co-production of Nine Night and are doing everything we can to support her family, the company and staff across both theatres.”