Nottinghamshire Police is carrying out randomised patrols during the night to stop crime and disorder taking place.

In a new strategy for policing the night-time economy, hotspot areas for disorder will see a higher police presence on Friday and Saturday nights.

The city has a big bar and club scene, receives millions of visitors every month, and is home to 70,000 students.

Extra police and volunteers will be situated at busy places like tram stops and meeting areas throughout the city, engaging with those heading on night out.

It's after research has shown that if a police officer is in a hotspot location for 15 minutes, no crime or disorder will take place in that location for an average of 23 minutes after the officers have gone elsewhere.

Five will be deployed across hotspot locations, and if no disorder is happening, officers will head to venues.

Randomised patrols will also take place.

City Centre Neighbourhood Inspector John Lees said: “With over seven million people coming into Nottingham every single month, including 70,000 students who are living, working and socialising in the city centre, it is imperative that we’re delivering the highest level of service with the resources we have.

Nottingham city centre Credit: PA Images

“We therefore carried out some research with the College of Policing and other police forces to see how we might do even better at managing Nottingham’s night-time economy.

“Having conducted this research, the starting point was to look how we were deploying our resource.

"In essence, the deployment was two vans – each with a sergeant and seven PCs – carrying out randomised patrols. When a call came in, they would immediately respond.

“This approach meant we could respond quickly to incidents, but it did little to prevent incidents happening in the first place.

“Our new approach is about putting those early intervention models in place, in order to prevent disorder taking place, as well deploying our resource in a way that is more targeted.

What will happen under the new approach?

Between 6pm and 8pm Special Constables will join forces with staff and volunteers at Nottingham Trent University and East Midlands Ambulance Service to engage with those who have already started their night out.

They'll be in places like tram stops and meeting areas to engage with people and explain how they can have a safe night out.

Officers will feedback to colleagues who will be working later in the evening.

At 8pm, the early intervention team will brief the night-time economy inspector so that he or she can make an informed decision on where to deploy resources through to 1am.

Five police units will then be deployed across hotspot locations.

If there is no disorder happening, officers will go into venues.

Randomised patrols will also take place.

Student police officers and special constables will also be on the streets

Officers will stay in a single location for the rest of the night, determined by what has happened on the night, while two units patrol random areas.

Inspector John Lees added: “Analytic research has clearly shown that if you have a police officer in a hotspot location for 15 minutes, no crime or disorder will take place in that location for an average of 23 minutes after the police officers have gone elsewhere.

“That’s why instead of having two units, we’re now going to have five. The number of officers will be around the same – they will just be spread across more vehicles so that we can do hotspot policing as well as the randomised patrols.

Police in Nottingham city centre Credit: PA Images

“It enables us to have three hotspot units and each one will spend 15 minutes at their first location before going to their second hotspot location for 15 minutes.

"They will then return to the first hotspot for 15 minutes – and that rotation will continue.

James Hornby, Community First Responder (CFR) Service Delivery Manager at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “We want everyone going on a night out to have a safe and enjoyable time."

We urge people to play their part by knowing their limits and drinking responsibly. Calling 999 for medical help should be a last resort, after you have tried self-care, your local pharmacy, your GP, NHS111 Online and your local Urgent Treatment Centre.

“This ensures our ambulance crews are able to attend the most seriously ill patients in our region.”