Lincoln Castle, The Collection and Usher Gallery have received Welcome Accolades, recognising them amongst England's best attraction by VisitEngland.

VisitEngland’s Accolades are designed to celebrate excellence within the visitor attraction sector.

Lincoln Castle is a medieval castle constructed during the late 11th century by William the Conqueror on the site of a pre-existing Roman fortress.

The Lincoln venues have been highlighted for the 'warm and friendly welcome they provide to visitors'.

The team celebrating Credit: Lincolnshire County Council

Paul Mason, visitor experience manager at The Collection Museum and Usher Gallery, said he was over the moon to receive the accolade: "The Collection has had a bumper year, with over 78,000 visitors through the doors for some of our most popular exhibitions ever, so this award is just the icing on the cake for us.

"We're always keen to offer new events, exhibitions and experiences to keep people coming back to the city and to us, and a national award like this helps put The Collection and Lincoln on the map."

It's the second year running that Lincoln Castle has received the national award. Caroline Ward, visitor experience manager at the castle, said: "Our team of staff and volunteers work hard to ensure that everyone receives the best experience at Lincoln Castle.

The entrance to Lincoln Castle Credit: PA Images

"From being a place for people to meet in the heart of the city, to playing host to the world's biggest Steampunk Festival and the ever-popular Christmas Market, the castle means so many different things to different people.

"But one thing all visitors have in common; a warm welcome is waiting for them at Lincoln Castle."

Cllr Lindsey Cawrey, executive member for cultural services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "In a predominantly rural county like ours, to receive more than one of these awards is a such a huge achievement.

"I'm delighted that VisitEngland have recognised the hard work our teams do to provide the best experiences for guests and share our rich history and culture.

"The visitor economy is so important for this area, and awards like this really help to put our venues, our city, and our county in the national spotlight.

"These venues offer a wide range of events, activities and exhibitions that attract many thousands of visitors each year - both locals and tourists alike.

"And I hope residents feel a sense of pride that we have attractions at the top of their game right here in the city."