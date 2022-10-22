Murder investigation launched after man, 29, stabbed to death in Birmingham

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Handsworth Wood in Birmingham just after 11pm last night (21 October)

Despite efforts from the ambulance service, the 29-year-old man died at the scene in Washington Drive.

A cordon remains in place while forensic investigations are carried out.

Officers are conducting house to house enquiries.

Over the next few days there will be an increase in police patrols in the area.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon said: “We are in the very early stages of our enquiry and we are asking anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to us to come forward.

“The victim’s family have been informed and we have specialist family liaison officers with them after hearing just devastating news.”