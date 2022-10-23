There are flood warnings in place for Bourn Brook at Selly Oak, Perry Brook at Perry Barr, River Stour at Stourbridge and Illey Brook at Halesowen.

They are currently the only flood warnings in place across the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunder, heavy rain, and flooding across the Midlands today.

The Met Office says there is a chance of flooding and disruption today (23 October).

What to expect during the yellow weather warning:

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across the Midlands Credit: Met Office

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

How to stay safe in a thunderstorm:

Lightning can cause power surges, so unplug any non-essential appliances.

When you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the centre of a storm. The Met Office is advising people to find shelter if they hear thunder.

Flooding on the M5 between junction 2 and 3 Credit: National Highways

Telephone lines can conduct electricity so try to avoid using the landline, unless in an emergency.

If outside avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects.

Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake.

Advice for drivers:

For drivers, if the road is flooded, turn around and find another route. The number one cause of death during flooding is driving through flood water. Although water may seem shallow, just 12 inches (30cm) of moving water can float your car, potentially taking it to deeper water.

Flood water also contains hidden hazards which can damage your car, and just an egg-cupful of water sucked into your car’s engine will lead to severe damage.

Roads will be more slippery than usual in wet weather – be sure to give yourself more time to react when approaching a hazard. Increase your following gap to at least four seconds from the moving traffic in front.

Even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen. A good rule of thumb is ‘if it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down’.

Met Office Meteorologist Rebecca Hudson said that the risk is mostly confined to Central England, she said: “There is a weather warning that’s going out from 4am (Sunday) until 5am on Monday, the risk is mostly Central and southern England."

She said there will be some “heavier showers” over Sunday night, before drying out on Monday – with some sunny spells even on the cards.

“The heavier band moves through tomorrow morning and then weaken out into the afternoon but then there are some further heavy showers tomorrow night,” she said.

“And then as we go in overnight, things will gradually dry out into Monday morning.

“There will be some heavier showers overnight on Sunday into Monday, but these will gradually weaken and then Monday will be a lot drier with some sunny spells around as well.”