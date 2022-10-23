Tributes have poured in for a 'much loved dad', who was stabbed to death in Birmingham, just after 11pm on Friday night (21 October).

Despite efforts from the ambulance service, 29-year-old Jamie Benbow died at the scene in Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood.

On Saturday, notes and flowers were left near the scene to pay tribute.

Over the next few days there will be an increase in police patrols in the area Credit: ITV News Central

One person wrote 'fly high brother', alongside a bouquet of flowers.

Another message read: "I'm sorry to hear what's happened to you. You are one of the nicest lads I've ever had the pleasure of knowing."

Other people took to social media to pay their respects to the 29-year-old.

One wrote: "Such a beautiful lad. A heart of gold, very good father to his son. Always polite and caring."Somebody else said: "Cruel cruel world. Rest in paradise brother, I’ll look after the girls for you. My condolences to the family."

Another added: "You were so loved and you will be truly missed by all. Thoughts are with your little boy and your family."

A cordon remains in place while forensic investigations are carried out. Credit: ITV News Central

A cordon remains in place while forensic investigations are carried out.

Officers are conducting house to house enquiries.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon said: “We are in the very early stages of our enquiry and we are asking anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to us to come forward.

“The victim’s family have been informed and we have specialist family liaison officers with them after hearing just devastating news.”