Three men arrested after man, 29, stabbed to death in Birmingham

Three men have been arrested after a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death at his home in Birmingham on Friday night just after 11pm (21 October).

Jamie Benbow managed to alert a neighbour on Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood after suffering a fatal stab wound, but sadly died at the scene.

Two men, aged 20 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All three remain in police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from our homicide unit, said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and these arrests are a significant step forward, but we still need anyone with information to come forward.

“Our thoughts remain with Jamie’s family at this distressing time.”

A cordon remains in place at the property.