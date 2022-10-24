Police have released the image of a man they are tracing following a serious sexual assault in Newark.

Nottinghamshire Police are trying to identify the man after an incident that happened just after midnight on Saturday (22 October) near Portland Street.

A woman in her 40s was walking along the street when she was approached by a man from behind, who then subjected her to a serious sexual assault.

Officers say a member of the public confronted the man, and he fled the scene before police arrived.

They're asking for anyone who can identify the man in the CCTV image to come forward.

Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Detective Inspector Stu Barson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers are working hard to find the man responsible for this dreadful attack and bring him to justice.

“It is clear the suspect’s behaviour is predatory.

"The victim is understandably distraught and has never met this man before.

“She is being supported by specially trained officers and we are doing everything we can to catch the man responsible."

The detective continued: “Newark is a safe place to live and socialise and we need the public’s help to ensure this does not happen to anyone else."