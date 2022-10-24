The Midlands was hit with stormy weather across the weekend leading to disruption.

Parts of the Midlands were included in a yellow weather warning which warned of heavy rain and thunder leading to a chance of flooding and disruption.

Flood warnings continue to be in place across the region today.

There are currently warnings in place for the following rivers:

River Anker

River Sence

River Soar

River churnet

River Tean

Upper Avon River Swift

There are currently warnings for the following brooks:

Perry Brook at Perry Barr.

Clay Coton Brook

Bourne Brook in Tamworth

What the disruption looked like over the weekend:

Car submerged on the junction of Old Ham Lane and Wollescote Road in Stourbridge on Saturday

Credit: West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service

Flooding on the M5 between junction 2 and 3

Credit: National Highways

Flooding under Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham

Credit: Central Motorway Police Group

Advice for drivers:

For drivers, if the road is flooded, turn around and find another route. The number one cause of death during flooding is driving through flood water. Although water may seem shallow, just 12 inches (30cm) of moving water can float your car, potentially taking it to deeper water.

Flood water also contains hidden hazards which can damage your car, and just an egg-cupful of water sucked into your car’s engine will lead to severe damage.

Roads will be more slippery than usual in wet weather – be sure to give yourself more time to react when approaching a hazard. Increase your following gap to at least four seconds from the moving traffic in front.

Even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen. A good rule of thumb is ‘if it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down’.

Weather forecast:

The forecast for the rest of today is suggesting sunny spells, although isolated showers still possible.

Scattered showers through the afternoon, locally heavy and perhaps thundery. Mild and breezy with Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Dry, mostly sunny Tuesday. Winds increasing later with rain overnight. Windy Wednesday and Thursday, with further blustery showers, but also sunny spells. Staying mild or very mild throughout.