Huge £5 million lottery jackpot claimed in Birmingham

A huge lottery jackpot for more than £5 million has been claimed from a ticket bought in Birmingham.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, the operator of The National Lottery, confirmed today (24 October) that it has received a claim for the Lotto prize of £5,070,357.

The ticket matched all six main numbers and the bonus ball.

It was brought in Birmingham for the Lotto draw on 28 September 2022.

The winner and details of the ticket will only be disclosed if the ticket-holder wishes, after the ticket has gone through the 'process of validation'.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, a winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

"We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.”

For all major prizes, the claim must go through a process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the terms and conditions were adhered to and to check the ticket is real.

Once the ticket is validated, the prize will then be paid.

The ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.