Tamworth MP Chris Pincher under investigation by parliamentary watchdog

The Tamworth MP and former Deputy Chief Whip at the centre of the controversy that led to Boris Johnson's fall from office, is under investigation by a parliamentary watchdog.

Chris Pincher dramatically quit the government on the 30th June 2022, after accusations that he assaulted two fellow guests at the exclusive Carlton Club in London the evening before.

He was then suspended from the Conservative Party after further accusations came out, which he denies.

He is under investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

Chris Pincher Credit: Parliament

Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, is responsible for alleged breaches of the Commons Code of Conduct.

She opened the investigation on the 20th October, citing "actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally".

Mr Pincher was the Tory MP for Tamworth in Staffordshire.

He now sits as an Independent in the Commons, after the Conservative whip was removed after a formal complaint was made to the parliamentary watchdog, that examines allegations of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.

The Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) reportedly dropped the complaint because the alleged incident did not occur on the Parliamentary estate.

The row over the allegations against Mr Pincher ultimately started the sequence of events that ended Mr Johnson's time as Prime Minister.

His handling of the scandal unleashed a wave of pent-up frustration with his leadership, that was already damaged by lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and by-election defeats.

A response from Chris Pincher’s office said: “Mr Pincher will co-operate fully with the Parliamentary Commissioner and has no further comment at this time.”