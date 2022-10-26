The A5 between Hinckley and Bosworth in Leicestershire closed after a lorry full of offal spilled across the carriageway this morning (October 26).

Junction 1 for Stretton Baskerville (Hinckley B4109, Nuneaton A5) on the M69 and A47/B4666 Dodwells Roundabout were closed after the spillage.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area for clean-up to take place.

Photos show the offal, which is the pluck or organ meats of a butchered animal, in a large pile covering the road.

Offal was seen across the A5 in Leicestershire Credit: Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit

A diversion is in place for drivers traveling in both directions to rejoin the A5.

At around 4:30 this morning Highways England tweeted: "A5 closed in both directions between the A47/B4666 Dodwells Roundabout and the M69 J1 Hinckley Interchange in Leicestershire. This is due to a spillage of offal near the junction with Wolvey Road."

"Specialist clean-up is required and is underway. Further details to follow".

The main road in Leicestershire road has been cleaned and reopened.