A5 in Leicestershire closed after a lorry full of offal spilled across carriageway
The A5 between Hinckley and Bosworth in Leicestershire closed after a lorry full of offal spilled across the carriageway this morning (October 26).
Junction 1 for Stretton Baskerville (Hinckley B4109, Nuneaton A5) on the M69 and A47/B4666 Dodwells Roundabout were closed after the spillage.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area for clean-up to take place.
Photos show the offal, which is the pluck or organ meats of a butchered animal, in a large pile covering the road.
A diversion is in place for drivers traveling in both directions to rejoin the A5.
At around 4:30 this morning Highways England tweeted: "A5 closed in both directions between the A47/B4666 Dodwells Roundabout and the M69 J1 Hinckley Interchange in Leicestershire. This is due to a spillage of offal near the junction with Wolvey Road."
"Specialist clean-up is required and is underway. Further details to follow".
The main road in Leicestershire road has been cleaned and reopened.