A 14-year old girl has died and another teenager has been injured, after a car left the road and hit them in Leicester.

Police were called to the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way in Braunstone, just after 11 o'clock this morning (26 October).

They had received reports that a black Vauxhall Astra had left the road and collided with two children.

Emergency services at the scene in Leicester Credit: Pictures from Leicester Media Online

One of the children was pronounced dead at the scene. The other girl, also aged 14, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening or life-changing.

A man in his thirties was taken to hospital in Coventry to be treated for serious injuries.

Road closures remain in place while enquiries continue.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Braunstone Credit: Pictures from Leicester Media Online

Detective Sergeant Lisa Wood, from Leicestershire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said:

'While we’ve spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time, I am particularly keen to speak to any motorists with dash-cams in their vehicles.'I’d like to speak to anyone who saw the Astra prior to it leaving the road or who saw the collision occur.'Any information you have could help my investigation'.