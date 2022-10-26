West Bromwich Albion name former Huddersfield Town boss as new head coach

West Bromwich Albion have named Carlos Corberán as their new head coach.

The Baggies sacked Steve Bruce as the team's boss earlier this month, after he lead the side's worst start to the championship season since 1994/95.

The team currently sit second from bottom in the Championship.

Last night the club announced on Twitter that Carlos Corberán will be taking over and welcomed him to the Albion.

The Tweet reads: "We’re delighted to announce the appointment of Carlos Corberán as our new Head Coach! Welcome to the Albion, Carlos."

Corberan represented Villareal as a youth but retired to pursue a career in coaching.

He has had spells at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town - where he took them to the Championship Play-Off Final - and most recently at Olympiacos.

He won EFL Championship Manager of the Month award in February 2022.

His first match in charge will be this Saturday against Sheffield United.