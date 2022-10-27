An investigation into the death of Louis Watkiss at Tamworth SnowDome, has been formally handed over to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The national regulator for workplace health and safety has confirmed it is now leading a "criminal investigation" into the 12-year-old boy's death.

Louis Watkiss died after sustaining serious injuries after his toboggan collided with a member of staff at the Snowdome on September 24 last year.

Louis Watkiss died after being seriously injured at the indoor ski centre in Tamworth this year Credit: ITV News Central

Staffordshire Police led a joint investigation at the time of the tragic incident, but now HSE will lead the criminal investigation.

The Principle Inspector at HSE, Andrew Johnson, said:

'We continue to prioritise and thoroughly investigate the death of Louis, to establish any breaches of health and safety law.

'We are in regular contact with Louis' family'.