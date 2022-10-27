A man has been arrested in connection with a car crash in Braunstone in Leicester, in which a 14-year-old girl died.

Leicestershire Police say a 37-year-old from Leicester is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and of driving with an alcohol level above the legal limit.

Police were called to the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way in Braunstone, just after 11 o'clock on the morning of 26 October.

Emergency services at the scene in Leicester Credit: Leicester Media Online

They had received reports that a black Vauxhall Astra had left the road and collided with two children.Another 14-year old girl suffered injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing.Detective Sergeant Lisa Wood, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said:

'While someone has been arrested in connection with this incident, I’d still like to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward.

'From enquiries carried out so far, we know there were a number of people in the area at the time. I’d ask anyone living in Braunstone Lane with CCTV or doorbell cameras at their address to get in touch.'Likewise, I’m still keen to speak to anyone who saw the Astra prior to the collision occurring and any motorists with dashcams who have not yet spoken to police.

'Any information or footage you have, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help.”