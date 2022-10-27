The family behind a sweet shop in Leicester have shared their pride of having new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as one of their long-term customers.

In a video last year, Mr Sunak said he "still gets his mithai" (sweets) from Milan Sweets in the city. The clip resurfaced after he became the new Prime Minister this week.

Mr Sunak's grandparents lived in Oadby and raised his mother and uncle there.

Some of his family still live and work in Oadby - with his mother and father marrying in the city before relocating to Southampton.

The Prime Minister still makes the trip up to Leicester to see his family, as well as visiting the sweet shop in Spinney Hills.

Local pride in Leicester at the sweet shop visited by the now-Prime Minister Credit: BPM Media

Amit Patel, the owner of Milan Sweets, has described Mr Sunak's family as 'dear customers' for a number of years.

He said 'It's a privilege, we've served his family for three generations - his grandparents, his mum, and now him. We have even met his in-laws recently, which was certainly strange to see some billionaires in the store.'We have had a lot of famous people come into the shop, but it's a bit different when it's a Prime Minister, and to be directly mentioned by him is so surreal.'They've been very dear customers to the shop for many years. His parents live in Southampton now and they still come in every few months to get some sweets. His grandparents were regulars and would come in all the time, we've known the family for years'.

The store in Leicester Credit: BPM Media

Amit said: "I can remember his mum coming in and talking about him, saying he had ambitions to be Prime Minister as a young man, so it's quite strange to see him rise up and actually become the Prime Minister."We have a lot of history with the family and it's great to see him become Prime Minister. The video that's being shared at the moment is from last year, but it's still great to know that when he thinks of Leicester, the first thing he does is think of us."We're a family-owned business so him bringing us up and speaking so positively of us is incredibly appreciated."