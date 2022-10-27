Wasps and University of Worcester Warriors women's rugby teams will continue to compete in the Allianz Premier 15s, despite their club's administrations.

The Rugby Football Union confirmed in a statement on Wednesday (26 October) that the women's teams will be allowed to play in Round 5 of the Allianz Cup, this weekend.

Gloucester-Hartpury will play University of Worcester Warriors on Saturday (29 October), 16:00 KO at the Alpas Arena.

Wasps will play Saracens on Saturday (29 October). Kick-off at 13:30 KO at Twyford Avenue.

The Premier 15s is the top-tier league of the women's rugby competitions, which the teams were suspended from following the administration of Worcester Warriors and Wasps Holdings Limited.

The governing body said: "The RFU is pleased to confirm that having received the necessary assurances, both the following fixtures in Round 5 of the Allianz Cup will go ahead this weekend.

"The Regulation 6 suspension related to University of Worcester Warriors has been temporarily lifted due to certain conditions being met, however, it remains in place for the men’s team.

"Funding and insurance for the women’s team has been secured and has therefore enabled the team to continue playing under a temporary licence whilst the administrators continue their work on a sale of the wider club.

"Home matches will continue to be played at Sixways which remains under the control of the administrators.

"Interim funding which is being underwritten by a local company to take the team through to Christmas, will allow time for a longer term deal to be agreed for the wider club."Wasps, who were not suspended pursuant to Regulation 5, are able to continue playing at their ground at Twyford Avenue on the basis that they remain part of the amateur club Wasps FC and have confirmed they will continue to meet the relevant minimum operating standards.

"The required insurance cover is provided within the community insurance provision."

