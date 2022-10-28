Have you been out and about in Nottingham this week and been startled by some odd-looking purple tentacles?

Well, strange creatures are popping up around the city and you can find out why...

The monsters, which have stopped people in their tracks and prompted plenty of interest on social media, are part of a Halloween Festival organised by Nottingham's Business Improvement District.

The friendly invasion has seen a massive inflatable purple monster appear on the rooftop at the Royal Centre and tentacles can be seen draped over Council House in Old Market Square. Others will be descending on Bravissimo in Bridlesmith Gate and at Victoria Centre's main entrance.

Andrew Napier, the BID's marketing and communications manager, said: "Hopefully it will create a bit of a buzz around the city and bring something brand new.

"We've been getting some great responses, people are loving it.

The monsters are part of a Halloween Festival organised by Nottingham's Business Improvement District.

"From the moment the first one went up it was stopping people in their tracks. It's really got people talking. It's been great.

"Kids won't be frightened, they're fun and friendly and brightly coloured. They are quite cute in a way.

"The only time they will disappear is if it gets too windy or the weather gets too bad - the monsters don't like that kind of weather and we will have to deflate them and they will come back up when the weather's nicer again."

You can see the monsters until November 13, except for the Council House monster which will be taken down before Remembrance Day