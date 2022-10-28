The family of a woman who died in Burton-upon-Trent have paid tribute to her.

Police were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service around 7pm on Thursday (20 October) to a property on Victoria Crescent.

A 39-year-old woman, now formally identified as Lisa Holland, had been pronounced dead by paramedics a short time earlier.

A 35-year-old man from Burton, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has since been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.

In a statement, Lisa’s family said: “We cannot express in words the sadness and sorrow that we feel about our great loss.”

“We would ask people to kindly respect our privacy at this very sad time.”

Detective Inspector Ian Fitzgerald, of the force’s Major and Organised Crime Department, said: “Our thoughts remain with Lisa’s family at this time and we continue to offer them the support of family liaison officers.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing as we continue to piece together the circumstances around Lisa’s death.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious near the address on Thursday, or anyone who could have any information which could assist our investigation, to contact us as soon as possible.”