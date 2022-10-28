A man is due to appear court after a fatal collision in Leicester, in which a 14-year old girl died.

Aaron Carter, of Aikman Avenue in Leicester, has been charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 37-year old will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Leicestershire police were called to the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way in Braunstone, just after 11am on 26 October.

The force had received reports that a black Vauxhall Astra had left the road and collided with two children.

Another 14-year-old girl suffered injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing.

The scene in Braunstone. Credit: Leicester Media Online

Speaking after the incident, Detective Sergeant Lisa Wood, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: "While someone has been arrested in connection with this incident, I’d still like to speak to any witnesses who have not yet come forward.

"From enquiries carried out so far, we know there were a number of people in the area at the time.

"I’d ask anyone living in Braunstone Lane with CCTV or doorbell cameras at their address to get in touch.

"Likewise, I’m still keen to speak to anyone who saw the Astra prior to the collision occurring and any motorists with dash-cams who have not yet spoken to police.

"Any information or footage you have, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help.”