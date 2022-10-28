Wasps have been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership Rugby and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The RFU - the governing body - confirmed Wasps' suspension after they went into administration earlier this month.

The Coventry-based side will now be relegated from the Premiership.

An RFU statement said: "Following a meeting of the RFU's Club Financial Viability Group today, the RFU can confirm the suspension of Wasps from Gallagher Premiership Rugby and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 22-23 season."