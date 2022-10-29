Coventry City Football Club has announced it is exploring alternative backup plans to host Tuesday night’s home game against Blackburn Rovers.

The Championship club says it is because the stadium company that owns the Coventry Building Society Arena faces going into administration.

Arena Coventry Limited currently has a period of notice of administration ending on Monday 31st October.

In a statement the club said:

We must be clear that we want to be able to play our game at the Coventry Building Society Arena. However in the circumstances, which are outside of our control, we must explore alternative plans as this may not be possible.

We remain in constant dialogue with Arena Coventry Limited, Coventry City Council and the EFL regarding the current situation at the Arena. We are also keeping Blackburn Rovers up to date.

Wasps Rugby Club, who also play at the Coventry Building Society Arena, have already gone into administration

Wasps Rugby Club, who also play at the Coventry Building Society Arena, have already gone into administration.

Yesterday they were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership Rugby and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Coventry City FC played their home games at Birmingham City's St Andrew's stadium for the 2019–20 and 2020–21 seasons.

Coventry City fans are already used to playing their home matches elsewhere.

During the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, they played their home matches at Birmingham City's St Andrew's stadium, due to a dispute with Wasps.

Today the club said: "We will continue to communicate with supporters as and when we’re able to do so regarding Tuesday’s game, and we would like take this opportunity to thank them for their patience and understanding."