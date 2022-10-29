A "devastated" family have paid tribute to a 14-year-old girl after she was killed in a crash in Leicestershire.

Tehleigher Bunting, 14, died in a collision after a car left the road on Braunstone Lane, leaving her stepdad "in pieces" as he tries to come to terms with her loss.

Shane Patterson, said Tehleigher was "well-liked" by all, always putting others ahead of herself and loved spending time with her family - as well as beginning to grow up into a young woman.

Tehleigher Bunting (right)

He said: "She was outgoing and bubbly, she couldn't do enough for others and always put others first ahead of herself. She was so well liked and had so many friends who have gotten in touch and shared their love for her with us. One of her favourite things to do was looking after her sisters and caring for them, she was such a family girl and had a close bond with all of her siblings."

Aaron Carter, 38, has appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving over the collision at the corner of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way shortly after 11am on Wednesday (Oct 26).

Tehleigher died in the crash while a second teenage girl was left with non-life-changing injuries.

Carter, of Aikman Avenue, Leicester, did not enter a plea. He was remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Crown Court on December 5.

The scene of the crash on Braunstone Lane

A family friend set up a fundraiser for Shane and his family to cover the cost of Tehleigher's funeral. It has led to people from all over the world getting in touch, sharing their love, and support the family at this difficult time.Shane added: "We've had so many kind people coming forward from everywhere. Friends and family from all over the world have been getting in touch and showing their love, that's how adored she was.