Police are treating the death of a man whose body was found in a canal in Coseley, as 'unexplained'.

Officers were called to Bridgewater Street at around 8.30am today (29 October).

They are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said:

'We’re investigating after the body of a man was found in the canal on Bridgewater Street, Coseley, at around 8.30am this morning (29 October).

'The death is currently being treated as unexplained and our enquires are ongoing'.