Police investigating "unexplained" death after man's body found in canal in Coseley
Police are treating the death of a man whose body was found in a canal in Coseley, as 'unexplained'.
Officers were called to Bridgewater Street at around 8.30am today (29 October).
They are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said:
'We’re investigating after the body of a man was found in the canal on Bridgewater Street, Coseley, at around 8.30am this morning (29 October).
'The death is currently being treated as unexplained and our enquires are ongoing'.