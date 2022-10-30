One cat still missing after vandals trash animal sanctuary in Wythall

An animal sanctuary in Wythall has lost one of its cats after vandals broke in and trashed the site.

Fur and Feathers Animal Sanctuary provides care for several different types of animals, giving them a place to live before they're adopted by new owners.

But late on Tuesday night it was broken into and vandalised, causing some cats to flee their pens. One is still missing.

Klaus is still missing after the break in on Tuesday night

Staff say they cannot understand why their sanctuary was targeted by vandals, as the site contains no valuable items and nothing was taken.

They also say the behaviour of many of the animals has changed since the break in.

Play Brightcove video

Staff at the sanctuary say the support from the local community since the break in has been amazing.

After posting the story on social media, several people have come forward to offer help.

We had people we didn't even know turning up saying 'i'm a carpenter, I've got my tools, what do you need?' Karen Dods, Trustee

Fur and Feathers Animal Sanctuary is now appealing for donations to help fund the cost of repairs.

It also wants to buy a thermal camera drone to help look for the missing cat, Klaus, who staff fear has run to the nearby woods to hide.