One cat still missing after vandals trash animal sanctuary in Wythall
An animal sanctuary in Wythall has lost one of its cats after vandals broke in and trashed the site.
Fur and Feathers Animal Sanctuary provides care for several different types of animals, giving them a place to live before they're adopted by new owners.
But late on Tuesday night it was broken into and vandalised, causing some cats to flee their pens. One is still missing.
Staff say they cannot understand why their sanctuary was targeted by vandals, as the site contains no valuable items and nothing was taken.
They also say the behaviour of many of the animals has changed since the break in.
Staff at the sanctuary say the support from the local community since the break in has been amazing.
After posting the story on social media, several people have come forward to offer help.
Fur and Feathers Animal Sanctuary is now appealing for donations to help fund the cost of repairs.
It also wants to buy a thermal camera drone to help look for the missing cat, Klaus, who staff fear has run to the nearby woods to hide.