Stab survivor mum Natalie Queiroz reveals 'surprise' wedding to 'soulmate'

A stab attack survivor who met her fiancé through a charity which helped save her life has married her "soulmate".

Natalie Queiroz was critically injured in a frenzied assault in Sutton Coldfield six years ago.

The mum-of-three was stabbed 24 times with a 12-inch kitchen knife during a savage nine-minute attack. It was carried out by then-partner Babur 'Bobby' Raja at Trinity Hill, while she was eight months pregnant with his child.

She was flown to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air ambulance for surgery and her daughter was safely born by emergency C-section.

She was later awarded an MBE for services to young people after becoming an anti-knife crime campaigner following the heinous attack in 2016.

Her attacker was jailed for 18 years.

Natalie tweeted that she was "stupidly excited and happy" to tell everyone that she and Simon Lyttle tied the knot on Tuesday, October 25. He proposed on a beach in Tenerife on New Year's Eve 2019.

Posting on Twitter, she wrote: "SURPRISE. Tuesday 25th October - I am stupidly excited and happy to announce Simon and I became husband and wife. I would never have believed after everything that happened to me that I would ever find my soulmate - Simon is exactly that and more. #wedding #soulmate."

She added: "A massive Thank you from both of us for all the incredible congratulating & loving messages. They mean the world to us. Crikey - I’ve got a husband!!! Most people come back from Cornwall with some clotted cream or fudge. Best take home gift ever."

The couple met through their fundraising missions. Natalie was raising money for the air ambulance, which helped save her and her baby’s life. While Simon had been supporting his niece, Isabella Lyttle, who was suffering from neuroblastoma.

Natalie started the 2018 Great Midlands Fun Run and gave a shout out to Isabella on what was her 11th, and sadly last, birthday as she took part with her huge fundraising team. Isabella’s dad thanked her and the two became friends.

Then on New Year’s Eve 2018, Natalie visited Mark’s home and was introduced to Simon. The pair hit it off straight away and, a year to the day later, they were engaged.