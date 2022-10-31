Birmingham New Street Station evacuated after reports 'grenade' found

Birmingham New Street Station has been evacuated while officers investigate reports of a grenade on a platform.

British Transport Police teams said:

"Officers received a report of a suspicious item on a platform at Birmingham New Street at 3pm today (31 October).

"The station has been evacuated as a precaution and a cordon is in place while specialist officers attend to assess the item.”

Eyewitnesses on social media, including Joe Street, posted that police have been moving people away from the station entrances.

Passengers are being warned of disruption for the rest the day.

Travellers are being urged to check National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel updates.

What routes are affected ?

Avanti:

All lines are blocked and services are being diverted. Birmingham New Street & Sandwell and Dudley won't be served until further notice.

West Midlands Railway:

Trains are at a stand in the area and where possible will return to the nearest alternative station.Valid rail tickets are accepted on local @nxwestmidlands bus routes.