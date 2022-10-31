Coventry City Football Club have confirmed Tuesday's match against Blackburn Rovers will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

It comes after the club revealed they were exploring backup options to host the match as Arena Coventry Limited, the company which owns the stadium, faces going into administration.

Coventry City Council and Arena Coventry Limited had been in discussions with one another about the match.

The club thanked Sky Blues supporters, the EFL, and Blackburn Rovers for their patience and understanding.

Tuesday’s matchday operation and ticketing will not change and will operate as usual.