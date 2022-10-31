Play Brightcove video

A man from Coventry has been jailed for three years after robbing a blind woman in broad daylight.

CCTV footage shows Steven Ball following the woman in her 40s, who can be seen walking with a white stick, for a considerable distance in the city centre on 15 March 2022.

He then attacked her in White Street, pushing her and grabbing her coat as he rifles through her pockets to steal £25.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said the suspect was recognised by two passers-by and he was arrested from his home address in Adelaide Street later that day.

Ball, 42, initially denied the offence, but was picked out in an ID parade by two witnesses.

He later pled guilty to the attack on 25 October and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Investigating officer PC James Rees said: "This was an absolutely callous and cowardly act which has hugely affected the victim.

"It has completely dented her confidence, leaving her struggling to sleep.

"She is far more cautious about going outside on her own and has to reply on others around her.

"I hope she is comforted to know her assailant is behind bars."