Father-of-two proposes on the ice at the couple's first Nottingham Panthers game

Jack Buttery from Market Rasen in Lincolnshire proposed on the ice to his long-term girlfriend Chelsea on Sunday, October 30, at a Nottingham Panthers game.

The 25-year-old said it was the couple's first time ever seeing the Panthers play.

Chelsea's sister and her husband are big Panthers fans and had won a competition to watch the game from a hospitality box, so they invited Jack and Chelsea, 28, to watch with them.

Jack said he had been wanting to propose for a while and had picked up on Chelsea's hints about wanting a unique proposal. He thought "what's more unique than on the ice?"

Speaking to ITV News Central the newly-engaged Jack Buttery said:

"I was talking to Chelsea's sister and trying to ask for ring sizes and things like that, and I'd got in my head what I wanted to do, but I wasn't sure how to go about it.

"She ended up saying so why don't you do it at the Panthers game? So I said that's my plan!

"We got in touch with the Panthers and the stadium to put the feelers out and said 'Is there any chance we can do anything?' And they were more than happy and said, definitely.

"There was a lovely lady called Lisa who sort of got it all organised and I gave her a few bullet points of what I wanted and she sort of got it sorted for me really."

The couple's two children Ella, 7, and Evie, 3, also played a big role in the proposal. Ella and Evie both held up signs asking Chelsea to marry Jack.

A picture of the couple's two daughters, Ella and Evie, was used for ask Chelsea to marry Jack Credit: Jack Buttery

Jack says his two daughters are extremely excited about a wedding soon.

The couple, who first met in a pub five years ago, said they'll definitely be going to more Panthers games after their successful first game.

The proposal at Motorpoint Arena was watched by thousands of people in the stadium.

The Nottingham Panthers were playing the Cardiff Devils on Sunday afternoon.

They clearly felt the love as they won 5-2 and secured themselves two Elite League points.