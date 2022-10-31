Are you doing anything fun for Halloween ? Share your fun pictures - email us at centralnews@itv.com, or contact us on our social media pages.

People in the Midlands are preparing to welcome trick-and-treaters tonight as thousands of families and children take to local streets in spooky costumes in the hopes of walking away with a treat.

From carved pumpkins to scary skeletons to ghoulish graveyards Halloween goers are gearing up for a spine-chilling evening.

More Halloween decorations at the house in Kings Heath Credit: Andy Bevan

Paul Parkes from Kings Heath in Birmingham and his wife Bernie have turned their garden into a Halloween destination for their grandchildren.

They've decorated the garden with shackled skeletons in coffins and endless headstones in their temporary Halloween cemetery, all in the hopes that their grandchildren will get a fun fright.

Paul and Bernie's garden consists of spooky statues and horrible headstones Credit: ITV News Central

Emergency services are urging people to stay safe this Halloween.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are warning parents about children's costumes cataching fire.

In a tweet warning parents about the dangers of flammable materials, they said: "Keep away from candles and other naked flames. "If your clothes catch fire: stop, drop, and roll – then get help straight away."