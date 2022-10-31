A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an assault in Wolverhampton.

Police were called to reports of a fight involving two men in Nine Elms Lane after 10.45am on Sunday 30 October.

Officers found one man in his 50s with serious injuries who later died at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder that same afternoon and remains in custody for questioning.

The victim's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

West Midlands Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A cordon has been set up as officers carry out a forensic examination of the area, make house-to-house enquiries and review CCTV footage.Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from Force CID, said: "This is an awful time for the victim's family, and officers are offering them support and keeping them updated.

"We're at the early stages of this enquiry and have made an arrest but we're still working to establish exactly what happened."We'd ask anyone we've not yet spoken with, and who has information, to get in touch with us.

"In particular we'd ask anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam, or lives nearby and has Ring doorbell footage to take a look at it and get in contact with investigators."