A call has been made to local businesses in Leicester to help the annual bonfire night by donating broken or surplus wooden pallets.

The pallets will be used to create the centrepiece of the Abbey Park event on Saturday 5 November.

Every year a huge pile of wood goes up in flames at the big occasion attended by thousands of people.

At a time when many local councils - such as Nottingham - have had to cancel fireworks events due to tight budgets and soaring costs, Leicester City Council is appealing for locals to help out.

Deputy city mayor Cllr Piara Singh Clair said: “It wouldn’t be Bonfire Night without a blazing fire – and we wouldn’t be able to build one without the generosity of local businesses.

“Once again, we’re asking businesses to help us build the biggest and best bonfire in Leicester by giving us their surplus pallets.

“The enormous bonfire is a focal point for our event, so we’re very grateful to all the businesses who help make it possible.”

Details for the drop-off, and a delivery time, will be confirmed.

People planning to attend the event on Saturday 5 November are advised to get tickets online. No tickets will be sold on the gate on the night.

The event will have a fireworks display, huge bonfire, live entertainment, a funfair and hot food stalls.

There will be live music from BluBeat, an eight-piece band playing Motown, pop and rock, and fire performers with pyrotechnic skills.

The event also includes a quieter firework display for younger visitors at 6.45pm, when a 'fire dragon bird' – with flares and fire fountains – lights the bonfire, before the main display of fireworks light up the sky at 8pm.

People are reminded that no sparklers, fireworks or alcohol can be brought onto the site – and only assistance dogs can be admitted.