A 10-week-old French bulldog called Pablo has been stolen by five masked men during a Nuneaton break-in.

A mother, father and their children returned on Monday evening (31 October) to discover the men inside their home on Cornish Crescent.

The men fled when they were discovered, and the family’s 10-week-old French bulldog called Pablo was stolen.

Warwickshire Police say an attempt was also made to steal a motorbike.

They're now asking anyone with information to help them to reunite the family with their puppy.

Detective Constable Rachael Stain of Nuneaton CID said: “This was a shocking incident which took place when families would have been out trick or treating in the street.

"All the intelligence we have so far suggests this was an isolated incident.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but the victim and his family are desperate to see Pablo back with them.

“We are now asking anyone with information to come forward – please study the picture and please keep a look out for Pablo.

“Shortly after the incident a black saloon car was seen being driven away from the scene at speed.

“Did you see a car matching that description in the area at the time? Please get in touch with us.”