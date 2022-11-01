A man has been dragged along the road by his own van, as it was stolen while he was trying to deliver a parcel.

The man had parked his white Peugeot van in Derby Road in Bramcote in Nottinghamshire.

The thief started to drive off, and as the owner tried to stop him getting away, he was dragged alongside the moving vehicle.

He fell to the ground and suffered injures, although they're not believed to be life threatening.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at around 1.45pm on Wednesday 26 October.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the incident happen, or has dash-cam footage filmed on Derby Road to come forward.

PC Hannah Lees, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an incredibly dangerous incident which could’ve quite easily left the van owner with life-changing injuries.

“We are still investigating this incident and would ask that anyone who saw what happened or has any information, including dash-cam footage, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."