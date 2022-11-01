The most stunning bridges to photograph and post on Instagram have been revealed, with iconic structures in Shropshire, Bristol, Newcastle and London all making the list.

The lists of the most 'Instagrammable' structures in Europe and the UK have been put together by researchers at car insurance company Comparethemarket, who analysed existing hashtags on the platform.

Storming to the top of the charts, Tower Bridge in London is the most photographed and posted bridge in the whole of Europe, with 2,601,739 photographs already on Instagram.

In the European rankings it beats Ponte Vecchio, the oldest bridge in Florence, which came in second place.

The only other UK entry to feature in the top 10 most Instagrammable bridges in Europe is Clifton Suspension Bridge, with 88,783 posts.

It's Bristol's most iconic landmark and was designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel over the course of 33 years.

The first ever iron bridge, standing proud over the River Severn in Shropshire, is the second most photographed and posted structure in the UK.

It was a huge milestone in the Industrial Revolution and the area around it is known as the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, in tribute to how the bridge went on to inspire the use of iron in a huge range of structures.

The third most 'Instagrammable' bridge in the UK is the Millennium Bridge in London, which crosses the Thames, giving stunning views of the capital.

The steel suspension bridge initially wobbled, prompting emergency structural repairs over several years straight after first opening.

In fourth place is the Tyne Bridge, spanning the River Tyne, connecting Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Gateshead. It provides a stunning gateway to the area.

And Clifton Suspension Bridge makes a second appearance in the charts, as the fifth most photographed bridge in the UK.

Here are the lists in full:

The most Instagrammable bridges in the UK

1. Tower Bridge, London

2. Iron Bridge, Telford

3. Millennium Bridge, London

4. Tyne Bridge, Newcastle

5. Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol

6. Glenfinnan Viaduct, Lochaber

7. Humber Bridge, Hull

8. Forth Bridge, Edinburgh

9. Albert Bridge, London

10. Severn Bridge, Chepstow

The most Instagrammable bridges in Europe

1. Tower Bridge, London

2. Ponte Vecchio, Italy

3. Charles Bridge, Czech Republic

4. Rialto Bridge, Italy

5. Pont Neuf, France

6. Ponte 25 de Abril, Portugal

7. Pont Alexandre III, France

8. Pont du Gard, France

9. Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol

10. Stari Most, Bosnia and Herzegovina