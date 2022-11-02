A man has died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run collision in Bordesley Green in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police believe the man in his 40s was hit by a white hatchback-type vehicle before it drove off.

It happened near the junction of Heybarnes Road and Farmer Road, just after 11pm, on November 1.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Credit: ITV News Central

In a statement, they said: "Our thoughts are with his family and close friends and we'll be offering them as much support as we can during this devastating time."

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from West Midland Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "A man has tragically lost his life and we're in the process of establishing exactly what happened.

"I'd ask the driver to do the right thing and come forward to tell us, so we and this man's family can fully understand what went on.

"They have been left heartbroken and it's only right they get answers.

"We're in the process of reviewing CCTV and would ask anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have dash cam footage to contact us."