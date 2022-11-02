Detectives in Nuneaton have thanked the public after a puppy stolen in a burglary was returned to its family within hours of an appeal.

A mother, father and their children were returning to their home in Cornish Crescent, at around 5.30pm on Monday, October 31, when they discovered five masked men had gained entry to their house.

Police say the men fled when they were seen – and the family’s 10-week-old French bulldog, named Pablo, was stolen.

Officers and detectives launched an investigation which included a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of the pooch.

Now officers have revealed that Pablo has been found and has been returned to his family.

Detective Constable Rachael Stain, of Nuneaton CID, said: “Members of the public and the press shared our appeal far and wide, and we quickly started to receive more information.

“Those who took the puppy clearly realised the police and the community had come together to make sure he was returned home safely.

“And yesterday evening Pablo was dropped off at a pet store by an individual who quickly fled.

“Pablo is now safe at home and his family are over the moon.

“I would like to say thank you to all who shared our appeal – and to the members of the public who were contacting us yesterday with information."

Police say their investigation is progressing, and they are now determined to ensure those responsible are held accountable.

Detective Constable Stain said: “To that end, I would ask anyone who saw a black saloon car being driven at speed away from Cornish Crescent at around 5.30pm on October 31 to get in touch.

“Did you see the car? Did you see anything suspicious in that area at that time?

“If so, please call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/report, citing incident no. 289 or October 31.”