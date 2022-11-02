A man has been charged with murder after a woman's burned body was found in a layby in Wolverhampton last year.

Clive O’Connor, 57, of Bridge Street, Bilston, Wolverhampton, was charged with murder following an investigation by Staffordshire Police detectives.It comes after the body of Jomaa Jerrare was found by police officers in a layby in Bridgnorth Road, Perton, just before 2.30am on 9 August 2021.

Police found the burned body after receiving reports of suspicious activity on Bridgnorth Road Credit: ITV News Central

Ms Jarrere had lived alone in a block of flats in the Heath Town area of Wolverhampton but had family in the local area.

The cause of Ms Jarrere's death is unknown, but it's thought the 52-year-old could have been killed away from the layby, and her body driven there and set alight.