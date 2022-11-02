Rail passengers are being urged to plan ahead if they are traveling into Birmingham to visit the Frankfurt Christmas Market this weekend.

Strike action by members of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) union and National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) will significantly reduce services to and from Birmingham.

TSSA members will strike on Friday 4 November, while RMT staff will strike on Saturday 5, Monday 7, and Wednesday 9.

The Frankfurt Christmas Market returns to Victoria Square and New street on Thursday and is expected to see crowds of people attend the festive huts and food stalls.

Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas Market returns on 4 November. Credit: ITV News Central

West Midlands Railway says a "very limited timetable will be in operation" and has asked people to only travel if absolutely necessary.

On Friday, the rail operator won't be running any services after 7.30pm with a similar reduced service on Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday.

The Cross-City Line between Lichfield Trent Valley and Redditch/Bromsgrove via Birmingham New Street will only see two trains per hour.

There will only be one train per hour between Wolverhampton and Birmingham, and one train per hour between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International.

No trains will run on any other West Midlands Railway route, including all routes via Birmingham Snow Hill, Birmingham-Shrewsbury, Birmingham-Worcester-Hereford and Nuneaton-Leamington Spa.

Jonny Wiseman, from West Midlands Railway, said: "It is disappointing that our passengers’ journeys will again be impacted by industrial action over the next week.

"A very limited timetable will be in operation on strike days and we are urging passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary.

"The action coincides with the opening of the popular Christmas market in Birmingham and I am urging anyone attending to plan their travel carefully as rail services will be extremely limited.”