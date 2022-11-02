The Syston Knitting Banksy has returned with a special Remembrance Day tribute.

This year's postbox topper features a pair of boots and a helmet, as well as a plaque showing a replica of a coin sent to families of servicing personnel who lost their lives in battle during WW1.

The artwork was launched in the Leicestershire town yesterday (Tuesday 1st November).

Credit: Syston Town News

The identity of the artist is not known, but she has built up a level of fame thanks to her previous creations.

Among the works she has placed atop local pillar boxes include tributes to the Queen, FA Cup winners Leicester City and actor Stephen Graham, as well as a bust of a soldier Armistice Day.

This year's design will feature on a charity calendar that is due to launch at the end of November.

Last year's calendar sold more than 500 copies, raising more than £2,500 for two local charities.

WATCH: Last year's tribute of a life-sized knitted soldier that was placed near the town's War Memorial Clock Tower

What is Armistice Day?

Armistice Day services commemorate the signing of the Armistice which brought an end to the First World War.

It remembers all those who gave their lives in service to their country since 1914.

The Armistice, an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations, began at 11am on 11 November 1918.

Armistice is Latin for to stand (still) arms.

To this day we mark Armistice Day around the country with a Two Minute Silence at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month.