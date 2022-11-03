Thousands of railway workers are set to strike once again this month, threatening huge disruption to train services.

It will impact routes across the region, with many operators including West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railways urging passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Despite several previous strikes, including four days of action in October, there has been no resolution with ongoing talks between unions and the rail industry.

How will November strikes impact rail passengers in the region?

As well as disruption on strike days, services could also be impacted before and after due to the knock-on effect. People are urged to plan ahead and only travel if necessary.

There will be limited trains from Nottingham Station and others in the Midlands. Credit: ITV News Central

What Midlands train services be impacted by the strikes and when?

Saturday 5 November

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

London Northeastern Railway

London Northwestern Railway

West Midlands Railway

Sunday 6 November

Avanti West Coast

East Midlands Railway

London Northeastern Railway

London Northwestern Railway

West Midlands Railway

Monday 7 November

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

London Northeastern Railway

London Northwestern Railway

West Midlands Railway

Wednesday 9 November

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

London Northeastern Railway

London Northwestern Railway

West Midlands Railway

Avanti West Coast will see significantly reduced timetables on each strike day with disruption expected on November 8 and 10.

Chiltern Railways will be running a limited service on November 5, 7, and 9. However, trains will begin later and finish earlier than normal on November 6, 8, and 10.

There will be a significant disruption to CrossCountry timetables, with limited services in operation on November 5, 7, and 9. Normal timetables will operate on November 6, 8, and 10, but begin later than normal.

East Midlands Railway will be running a limited service on November 5, 7, and 9. However, trains will begin later than normal on November 6, 8, and 10.

No services will be running on London Northeastern Railway (LNER) on November 5. An amended timetable will be in place on November 6, 8, and 9, and a reduced schedule on November 7.

London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway will be running a limited service on November 5, 7, and 9. However, trains will begin later and finish earlier than normal on November 6, 8, and 10.

Can I get a refund on my ticket or change my journey due to the strikes?

Customers with tickets on strike days and not wanting to travel can get a refund if the service has been canceled, delayed or rescheduled.

Passengers are also able to change travel plans.

If you have a ticket for travel on Saturday 5 November, Monday 7 November or Wednesday 9 November 2022, and the journey will be affected, in whole or in part, passengers can use this ticket to complete the journey either the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Friday 11 November 2022.

It is always best to check directly with your service provider if you are not sure of your rights.

Why are rail workers taking strike action?

The increasingly bitter dispute is surrounding pay, jobs and conditions.

Unions are calling for a salary increase, saying workers are facing a real-terms pay cut and are increasingly struggling to make ends meet due to the cost of living crisis.

Network Rail says it is offering an 8% pay rise over two years, along with other benefits.