Watch the moment CCTV captures a baby giraffe being born at West Midland Safari Park

Staff at West Midland Safari Park in Bewdley have welcomed a second baby giraffe in just seven weeks, with the incredible birth captured on CCTV.

The youngster arrived at the giraffe house on 25 October at 2.15pm, after guests noticed his mum, 11-year-old Akacia, had gone into labour out on the safari.

Akacia moved to the giraffe house for comfort, where the baby's older half-brother Kingsley, and his mum, Arusha, were there to witness the birth.

The two baby Rothschild's giraffes share a dad, who is 11 years old and called Rufus. Kingsley was born six weeks ago.

There are only around 25,000 Rothschild's giraffes in the world, and the species is listed as vulnerable to extinction, which makes the two latest arrivals all the more significant.

Keepers have determined that the new baby is another boy and have chosen the name 'Kris', because all babies born at the park in 2022 have names beginning with 'K'.

'Kris' was chosen to honour the park's managing director, Chris Kelly.

Kris and his mum Akacia are allowed access outside to the giraffe yard this week, and then they will be slowly introduced to the rest of the herd, including dad Rufus and older sister Emali.

Visitors observe giraffes at West Midland Safari Park in Bewdley Credit: PA

Angela Potter, head of wildlife, said: “We are so delighted to welcome another giraffe calf into our herd, just six weeks since Kingsley was born, and it is going to be lovely to see the two calves growing up together. Akacia’s best friend Arusha, dam (mother) to Kingsley, remained close by during the birth and even helped to clean and stimulate the new calf.

“After several attempts, he was up on his feet within 50 minutes and was suckling soon after.

"Rothschild’s giraffes are listed as vulnerable to extinction by the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature), with fewer than 2,500 remaining in East Africa, so each birth is vitally important to raise awareness of the plight of their wild counterparts.”

West Midland Safari Park is only open on selected dates for its winter season, and the safari is included in the standard admission charge.