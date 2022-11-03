A man and a woman are facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, after the death of a baby girl in Nuneaton, police have confirmed.

The pair, both from Nuneaton, face three charges in connection with the death of one-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz following an incident in August 2020.

The 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman are facing charges of manslaughter by gross negligence, causing or allowing the death of a child, and wilfully assaulting/ill-treating/neglecting a child or young person.

They will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court next week.

Elaina was reported to have gone into cardiac arrest at a property in Top Knot Close in Nuneaton in Warwickshire on the evening of 6 August, 2020.

Investigations into the cause of her death were launched by Warwickshire Police after the one-year-old died in hospital.

Baby Elaina was described as "beautiful inside and out" in a touching family tribute.