Police are appealing for help after an elderly Alzheimer's sufferer was assaulted and robbed in his own home in Nottingham.

The victim, in his 80s, suffered cuts and bruises during the attack in Chancery Court, Wilford, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, 1 November.

Detectives say a Rolex watch was stolen and they would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

Detective Sergeant Andy Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a despicable and cowardly attack on a vulnerable and defenceless victim.

“I am sure the public will be every bit as disgusted as I am by this incident, and I am appealing directly to them to help us catch the people responsible.

“I urgently want to hear from anyone who noticed two men in the area yesterday evening or who noticed any vehicles that were out of place or acting suspiciously.

“If you have CCTV or dashcam footage recorded in the area around this time please review it and contact us if you notice anything out of the ordinary.

“Similarly, if you have been offered a Rolex watch for sale please think where and who it may have come from and get in touch with us.

“This is a reprehensible crime and I am determined we get justice for the victim.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 101 quoting incident 666 of 1 November 2022.

People can also contact Crimestoppers which is an anonymous service, on 0800 555 111.

A reward is sometimes offered if information leads to a successful outcome.