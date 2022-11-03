Teenager charged with arson after posting fireworks through letterboxes in Bromsgrove
A teenager arrested in connection with reports of fireworks posted through letterboxes in Catshill in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire has now been charged.
The 18-year-old has been charged with three counts of arson and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
He was arrested by West Mercia Police officers after the incidents on Tuesday 1 November and Wednesday 2 November.
Inspector Richard Field, from West Mercia Police said: "Offences like these are very rare and I would like to reassure the public that after the first offence we increased patrols in the area.
"Officers who were in area on the 2 November were able to make an early arrest which has led to these charges.
"The offender has been remanded to court and officers are continuing to offer a visible presence in the area."