An ex-British Transport Police control room worker has pleaded guilty to taking a picture of a dead 18-year-old RAF cadet who was hit by a train, and then sharing the picture with others.

Joshua Tilt, 31, of Lye Close Lane, Quinton, pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct in a public office.

It's understood once he had taken the photo of a computer screen, he then shared the image via WhatsApp

He was granted unconditional bail at Birmingham Crown Court but now faces a jail sentence.

Tilt photographed a computer screen showing an image of Lewis Williams, 18, who was found dead on a railway line in Slough, Berkshire, on 21 June this year.

His parents were in court to hear Tilt enter his guilty plea during a 15-minute hearing.

The teenager's father Paul Williams had previously described how he felt sickened when the BTP informed him of their investigation.

The 31-year-old admitted a charge which alleged that he wilfully misconducted himself by taking a picture of a photo which he had access to and distributing it to other people with "no legitimate purpose for viewing or possessing it".

Michael Duck, defending, requested for the case to be adjourned in order for the probation service to find out more about Tilt.

He said: "He is a man with significant professional background.

"There will be provided to the court in due course a significant number of documents by way of reference, professional and personal.

Joshua Tilt Credit: PA

Judge Paul Farrer KC agreed to the application. He said: "Joshua Tilt stand up. You have pleaded guilty to what on any view is a serious offence involving gross misconduct in the course of your employment. You have heard me indicate that the likely sentence is one of imprisonment.

"Nonetheless the court will benefit from having more information about you before ultimately deciding upon the nature and length of sentence therefore I adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report."

Tilt, who left court without comment, will be sentenced on December 14.