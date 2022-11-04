Hereford FC suffer 3-1 defeat to Portsmouth in FA cup first round

Hereford FC have lost 3-1 in their FA Cup first round match to Portsmouth.

The sixth-tier outfit were playing in a 5,000 strong, sold-out audience at home in Edgar Street, against the League One team ranked 81 places above them.

Hereford were first on the score sheet with a goal from Miles Storey in the 26th minute of the game.

But the League One side Portsmouth fought back, scoring just seven minutes later, followed by another two goals in the second half of the game.

Prior to the start of the match, there was also a minute's silence for Hereford FA Cup hero, Ronnie Radford who died earlier this week.

He is best remembered for writing himself into the competition’s history, with a stunning strike as the then Southern League club knocked first division Newcastle out of the FA Cup in a third round replay in February 1972.