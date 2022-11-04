Police investigating a hit and run crash which killed a 45-year-old man are hunting for a white hatchback style vehicle.

Philip Dale was fatally injured after being hit by a car near the junction of Heybarnes Road and Farmer Road, in Bordesley Green, Birmingham just after 11pm on Tuesday evening.

West Midlands Police say Mr Dale was struck by a white hatchback-style vehicle which then drove off.

A white hatchback-type vehicle is believed to be involved with the hit and run Credit: ITV News Central

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: "Our investigation continues and we're still trying to trace the vehicle and driver.

"We are actively following a number of lines of enquiry including the examination of a large quantity of CCTV.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area of Heybarnes Road and the A45 that evening to think if they remember a white hatchback car which may have been travelling quickly or may have had damage to it.

"Also have they noticed a white hatchback go missing from their street or suddenly appear with damage."

They're appealing for the driver to come forward.

In a tribute the family of the 45-year-old said: "We are heartbroken and devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Philip. Your family and many, many friends will miss you beyond all measure."

Specialist officers continue to support Mr Dale’s family and they’ve asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.